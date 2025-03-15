"Auf dem Niveau von Leugnern der Mondlandung": User-Kritik am Aviation Herald für Spekulationen zu Germanwings Absturz

Simon Hradecky vom Aviation Herald glaubt, im Fall des Kurses Germanwings 4U9525 der vor 10 Jahren gemäß allen vorliegenden Fakten vom mental erkrankten Copiloten Andreas Lubitz absichtlich gecrashed wurde (150 Menschen starben damals dadurch), etwas "aufdecken" zu können, wo laut der Fachwelt nichts aufzudecken ist. Seine nicht bewiesenen Theorien, die von vielen (wahrscheinlich sogar den meisten) Experten als "Spekulation" oder "Verschwörungstheorien" zurückgewiesen werden, verbreitete er zuletzt über einige Zeitungen sowie über einen Beitrag des Pay-TV-Senders Sky. Die Kritik an seinen von Medien und Experten ließ nicht lange auf sich warten, sogar das angesehene deutsche Portal Airliners.de von David Haße übte scharfe Kritik. Gestern (14. 3. 25) veröffentlichte Hradecky seine absurden Thesen auf seiner eigenen Webseite dem Aviation Herald. Dieses Portal genoss bisher einen ausgezeichneten Ruf. Diesen sehen nun etliche ramponiert. Austrian Wings erhielt viele Rückmeldungen von Aviation Herald Lesern, die sich fragen, was denn mit dem bislang als ernstzunehmend geltenden Portal "los" sei. Wir veröffentlichen nachfolgend unkommentiert einen Teil der negativen Reaktionen von Usern des Aviation Herald die sie selbst auf der dortigen Webseite hinterlassen haben als Zusammenfassung:

"I’m sorry Simon, but I thought you only posted ‘facts’ on your site. This unsubstantiated report of what might have happened has seriously damaged all of the amazing work that you do on other cases. I hate to be critical as I’m a long term reader of your site, but I feel that you’ve overstepped the mark of what is acceptable with this."

Der User "Mdt". in der Kommentarfunktion des Aviation Herald

"Impressive way to ruin your reputation as a trustworthy website within one day. Simon, your claims ignore most of the data that has been released in the final report. Manual FCU manipulations on the way to BCN. The report talks about the CMD making a comment about having to use the lavatory after making an adress to the passengers before the flight. It is clear that the investigators understand which voice belongs to the fo and which to the cmd. After CMD left cockpit: FCU changed to 100ft and descend initiated. Door buzzer audible on cvr. seat movement audible on cvr. Multiple speed selections on fcu. Right hand sidestick movement about a minute before impact! Anti depressant medication found in Fo remains.

Fo googled things like suicide and the mechanics of the door lock before the flight."

Der User "Goose" in der Kommentarfunktion des Aviation Herald

"Publishing a subjective theory that amounts to a conspiracy theory on a site dedicated to objective aviation incident reporting is a betrayal of what you've built and what I thought this website existed for. Shame on you, Simon."

Der User "Paul" in der Kommentarfunktion des Aviation Herald

"Simon, most likely this post of yours ist the end for me and Avherald. Why are you destroying your reputation with such crap? Just to sell your „report“? You should be ashamed of yourself. Good bye."

Der User "Andreas Gherman" in der Kommentarfunktion des Aviation Herald

The idea that somehow such a massive - yet unheard of - technical defect appears exactly at the same moment one pilot gets completly incapacitated and the other one is at the lav is just so wild its almost comical if it wasnt such a sad statement. To spread such wild theories with your reach and reputation is beyond irresponsible.

Der User "Goose" in der Kommentarfunktion des Aviation Herald

Die Leserschaft besteht zu einem nicht unerheblichen Teil aus Mitarbeitern der Luftfahrtbranche, unter ihnen auch viele Verkehrspiloten, die den A320 selbst fliegen oder mal geflogen haben. Die Glaubwürdigkeit des Aviation Herald leide unter der Verbreitung der Spekulationen ist demtsprechend neben vielen anderen fassungslosen Kommentaren zu lesen. Ein weiterer Auszug (mit deutscher Übersetzung) aus den unter dem entsprechenden Artikel veröffentlichten öffentlich sichtbaren Leserkommentaren (von uns allesamt als Screenshot gesichert für den Fall, dass sie dort gelöscht werden sollten):

"This alternative theory ... has its own errant data and issues that make it even more implausible than the official theory…" (Übersetzung: Diese alternative Theorie ... hat ihre eigenen fehlerhaften Daten und Probleme, die sie noch unplausibler machen als die offizielle Theorie ...“)



Avherald has long been a trusted source of mine, and I've always appreciated Simon's work of keeping this database up to date and keeping a code of facts and sources. However, there have recently been some "mask slipping" moments where the subjectivity and opinions of Simon seem to override the public opinion or that of those visiting this site. Need I bring up the recent shoot down incident? But this case right now, and pushing a book to boot, is the worst blow I've seen to this site's reputation yet. This is simply not the place for it. If this continues, I will genuinely consider halting donations and visits to this site. (Übersetzung: "Avherald ist seit langem eine vertrauenswürdige Quelle für mich, und ich habe immer Simons Arbeit geschätzt, diese Datenbank auf dem neuesten Stand zu halten und einen Kodex von Fakten und Quellen zu bewahren. Allerdings gab es in letzter Zeit einige Momente, in denen die Subjektivität und die Meinungen von Simon die öffentliche Meinung oder die der Besucher dieser Website zu überlagern scheinen. Muss ich den jüngsten Abschussvorfall erwähnen? Aber dieser Fall hier und die Veröffentlichung eines Buches sind der schlimmste Schlag, den ich bisher für den Ruf dieser Website erlebt habe. Dies ist einfach nicht der richtige Ort dafür. Wenn das so weitergeht, werde ich ernsthaft in Erwägung ziehen, meine Spenden und Besuche auf dieser Website einzustellen.")



"Simon should be careful how he manages his reputation which he has brilliantly built up over many years. Like Robert Hubert's comment further down, this does make me question the credibility of AV Herald." (Übersetzung: "Simon sollte vorsichtig sein, wie er mit seinem Ruf umgeht, den er sich über viele Jahre hinweg mit Bravour erarbeitet hat. Wie der Kommentar von Robert Hubert weiter unten lässt mich dies an der Glaubwürdigkeit von AV Herald zweifeln.")



"WOW! SO WHAT REALLY HAPPENED?? THE PILOT WITH DOCUMENTED MENTAL PROBLEMS DID NOT INTENTIONALLY DOWN THE PLANE? SO IT FLEW INTO A MOUNTAIN GORGE BY ITSELF, HOW?? JUST NONSENSE. AN AIRBUS DESIGNED NOT TO DO THAT? WHAT MOTIVE DO THE INVESTIGATORS HAVE TO REACH THEIR (INCORRECT) CONCLUSION? "THE AVIATION HERALD" IS NOW THE "AVIATION NUT FARM" SAD." (Übersetzung: WOW!WAS IST ALSO WIRKLICH PASSIERT? DER PILOT MIT NACHGEWIESENEN PSYCHISCHEN PROBLEMEN HAT DAS FLUGZEUG NICHT ABSICHTLICH ZUM ABSTURZ GEBRACHT? ES FLOG ALSO VON SELBST IN EINE BERGSCHLUCHT, WIE? EINFACH NUR UNSINNIG. EIN AIRBUS, DER SO ETWAS NICHT TUN SOLLTE? WELCHES MOTIV HABEN DIE ERMITTLER, UM ZU IHRER (FALSCHEN) SCHLUSSFOLGERUNG ZU GELANGEN? DER „AVIATION HERALD“ IST JETZT DIE „AVIATION NUT FARM“ SCHLECHT.")



"While I do not claim that the alternative account that is presented here is a conspiracy theory (in a normative sense) it still holds some of the typical elements that philosophers have found to be central for the logical structure of conspiracy theories.First there is an official theory that explains a lot of data of an event. But like basically every single (good) theory in this world, there is some data that seems to contradict the official theory (or some data that is missing in the official theory) so called “errant data”. So, some people try to explain this errant data by building a new theory that includes all the data from the official theory+ the errant data of the official theory. This alternative theory, on first sight, seems to explain more than the official theory and therefore the alternative account has some intuitive force, even though this alternative theory has its own errant data and issues that make it even more implausible than the official theory." (Übersetzung: "Ich behaupte zwar nicht, dass es sich bei der hier vorgestellten alternativen Darstellung um eine Verschwörungstheorie (im normativen Sinne) handelt, aber sie enthält dennoch einige der typischen Elemente, die Philosophen als zentral für die logische Struktur von Verschwörungstheorien erachtet haben. Zunächst gibt es eine offizielle Theorie, die eine Vielzahl von Daten eines Ereignisses erklärt. Aber wie bei jeder (guten) Theorie auf dieser Welt gibt es einige Daten, die der offiziellen Theorie zu widersprechen scheinen (oder Daten, die in der offiziellen Theorie fehlen), so genannte „fehlerhafte Daten“. Einige Leute versuchen also, diese fehlerhaften Daten zu erklären, indem sie eine neue Theorie aufstellen, die alle Daten der offiziellen Theorie plus die fehlerhaften Daten der offiziellen Theorie enthält. Diese alternative Theorie scheint auf den ersten Blick mehr zu erklären als die offizielle Theorie und hat daher eine gewisse intuitive Kraft, auch wenn diese alternative Theorie ihre eigenen fehlerhaften Daten und Probleme hat, die sie noch unplausibler machen als die offizielle Theorie.")



"Occam's razor, also known as the principle of parsimony, suggests that when faced with multiple explanations for a phenomenon, the simplest explanation is usually the most likely to be correct." So, the officially investigated and reported conclusion that a documented depressive FO intentionally took the aircraft down (an event with, sadly, many precedents)... ...or, Simon's ludicrous one-in-several-TRILLION explanation of SIMULTANEOUS unrelated technical failures and sudden incapacitation. This is right up there with the flat earthers and moon landing deniers." (Übersetzung: "„Occams Rasiermesser, auch bekannt als das Prinzip der Sparsamkeit, besagt, dass bei mehreren Erklärungen für ein Phänomen die einfachste Erklärung in der Regel am wahrscheinlichsten richtig ist.“ Die offiziell untersuchte und gemeldete Schlussfolgerung, dass ein nachweislich depressiver Piloten das Flugzeug absichtlich zum Absturz gebracht hat (ein Ereignis mit leider vielen Präzedenzfällen)... ...oder Simons lächerliche Eine-in-vielen-TRILLION-Erklärung von VIELEN unzusammenhängenden technischen Fehlern und plötzlicher Handlungsunfähigkeit. Das steht in einer Reihe mit den Leugnern der flachen Erde und der Mondlandung.")



"Publishing a subjective theory that amounts to a conspiracy theory on a site dedicated to objective aviation incident reporting is a betrayal of what you've built and what I thought this website existed for. Shame on you, Simon." (Übersetzung: "Die Veröffentlichung einer subjektiven Theorie, die auf eine Verschwörungstheorie hinausläuft, auf einer Website, die sich der objektiven Berichterstattung über Vorfälle in der Luftfahrt widmet, ist ein Verrat an dem, was Sie aufgebaut haben, und an dem, wovon ich dachte, dass diese Website existiert. Schande über Sie, Simon.")



"Simon, most likely this post of yours ist the end for me and Avherald. Why are you destroying your reputation with such crap? Just to sell your „report“? You should be ashamed of yourself. Good bye." (Übersetzung: "Simon, höchstwahrscheinlich ist dieser Beitrag von dir das Ende für mich und Avherald. Warum zerstörst du deinen Ruf mit solchem Mist? Nur um deinen „Bericht“ zu verkaufen? Du solltest dich schämen. Mach's gut.")



"The idea that somehow such a massive - yet unheard of - technical defect appears exactly at the same moment one pilot gets completly incapacitated and the other one is at the lav is just so wild its almost comical if it wasnt such a sad statement. To spread such wild theories with your reach and reputation is beyond irresponsible." (Übersetzung: "Die Vorstellung, dass ein solch massiver - und bisher unbekannter - technischer Defekt genau in dem Moment auftritt, in dem ein Pilot völlig außer Gefecht gesetzt wird und der andere auf der Toilette sitzt, ist so abwegig, dass es fast schon komisch wäre, wenn es nicht so traurig wäre. Solche wilden Theorien mit Ihrer Reichweite und Ihrem Ruf zu verbreiten, ist mehr als unverantwortlich.")



"Impressive way to ruin your reputation as a trustworthy website within one day. Simon, your claims ignore most of the data that has been released in the final report. Manual FCU manipulations on the way to BCN. The report talks about the CMD making a comment about having to use the lavatory after making an adress to the passengers before the flight. It is clear that the investigators understand which voice belongs to the fo and which to the cmd. After CMD left cockpit: FCU changed to 100ft and descend initiated. Door buzzer audible on cvr. seat movement audible on cvr. Multiple speed selections on fcu. Right hand sidestick movement about a minute before impact! Anti depressant medication found in Fo remains. Fo googled things like suicide and the mechanics of the door lock before the flight." (Übersetzung: "Eine beeindruckende Art und Weise, Ihren Ruf als vertrauenswürdige Website innerhalb eines Tages zu ruinieren. Simon, Ihre Behauptungen ignorieren die meisten der Daten, die im Abschlussbericht veröffentlicht wurden. Manuelle FCU-Manipulationen auf dem Weg nach BCN. In dem Bericht ist die Rede davon, dass der CMD nach einer Ansprache an die Passagiere vor dem Flug eine Bemerkung darüber machte, dass er die Toilette benutzen müsse. Es ist klar, dass die Ermittler verstehen, welche Stimme zum Fo und welche zum CMD gehört. Nachdem der CMD das Cockpit verlassen hatte: FCU auf 100ft geändert und Sinkflug eingeleitet. Türsummer auf dem Cvr hörbar. Sitzbewegung auf dem Cvr hörbar. Mehrere Geschwindigkeitsauswahlen auf der FCU. Bewegung des rechten Sidesticks etwa eine Minute vor dem Aufprall! Antidepressiva in den Überresten von Fo gefunden. Fo hat vor dem Flug Dinge wie Selbstmord und die Mechanik des Türschlosses gegoogelt.")



"I’m sorry Simon, but I thought you only posted ‘facts’ on your site. This unsubstantiated report of what might have happened has seriously damaged all of the amazing work that you do on other cases. I hate to be critical as I’m a long term reader of your site, but I feel that you’ve overstepped the mark of what is acceptable with this." (Übersetzung: "Es tut mir leid, Simon, aber ich dachte, Sie würden nur „Fakten“ auf Ihrer Website veröffentlichen. Dieser unbegründete Bericht darüber, was passiert sein könnte, hat all die erstaunliche Arbeit, die Sie in anderen Fällen leisten, ernsthaft beschädigt. Ich hasse es, kritisch zu sein, da ich ein langjähriger Leser Ihrer Website bin, aber ich habe das Gefühl, dass Sie damit die Grenze des Akzeptablen überschritten haben. ")



"Simon claims that the CVR indicates the person left in the cockpit was incapacitated immediately after the door was closed - although for some reason he doesn't discuss the enormously low probability involved in that timing - but the BEA report points out that the sidestick and selected speed were both manipulated afterwards. And finally, as others have pointed out, while Simon has not calculated the likelihood of the simultaneous technical failures and medical incident that have to happen for this not to be a simple case of pilot suicide." (Übersetzung: "Simon behauptet, dass das CVR darauf hinweist, dass die im Cockpit verbliebene Person unmittelbar nach dem Schließen der Tür außer Gefecht gesetzt wurde - obwohl er aus irgendeinem Grund nicht auf die enorm geringe Wahrscheinlichkeit dieses Zeitpunkts eingeht -, aber der BEA-Bericht weist darauf hin, dass sowohl der Sidestick als auch die gewählte Geschwindigkeit danach manipuliert wurden. Und schließlich hat Simon, wie bereits von anderen bemerkt, nicht die Wahrscheinlichkeit des gleichzeitigen technischen Versagens und des medizinischen Zwischenfalls berechnet, die eintreten müssen, damit es sich nicht um einen einfachen Fall von Pilotenselbstmord handelt.")



"The idea that the Captain and First Officer were not correctly identified from the CVR similarly hangs entirely on the fact that the report labels them as Track 1 and Track 2, and also assumes that every single investigator on the case is somehow unaware of the source of each of the FOUR audio inputs in the cockpit AND was unable to identify who was who from what they said for some reason. This seems highly unlikely - it seems grounded in the family saying "But they didn't ask US to listen to the CVR." (Übersetzung: "Der Gedanke, dass der Kapitän und der Erste Offizier auf der Tonbandaufzeichnung nicht korrekt identifiziert werden konnten, hängt ganz von der Tatsache ab, dass sie im Bericht als Track 1 und Track 2 bezeichnet werden, und setzt außerdem voraus, dass jeder einzelne Ermittler, der an dem Fall arbeitet, die Quelle jedes der VIER Audioeingänge im Cockpit nicht kennt UND aus irgendeinem Grund nicht in der Lage war, anhand ihrer Aussagen zu erkennen, wer wer war. Dies erscheint höchst unwahrscheinlich - es scheint darauf zu beruhen, dass die Familie sagt: „Aber sie haben uns nicht gebeten, das CVR abzuhören.“) Anmerkung von Austrian Wings: Die Familie Lubitz bat die Behörden darum, den Cockpit Voice Recorder anhören zu dürfen. Die deutschen und französischen Behörden ermöglichten dies sogar, doch der vereinbarte Termin wurde von der Familie Lubitz kurzfristig abgesagt.



"There's nothing about a problem with the keypad in the maintenance history from BEA's report, and Simon is not specific about where this information is from - so that sounds like unsubstantiated hearsay." (Übersetzung: "In der Wartungshistorie des BEA-Berichts steht nichts über ein Problem mit der Tastatur, und Simon macht keine genauen Angaben darüber, woher diese Informationen stammen - das klingt also nach unbelegtem Hörensagen.")

(red)