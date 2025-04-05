Commemoration 30 years after the crash of Tarom Flight 371

Almost four years ago, I was writing for the first time about the tragedy that took place nearby Baloteşti, on the morning of March 31, 1995, with emotion inspired by the magnitude of the disaster and empathizing with those who disappeared and with the families who lost at that time dear souls.

Calin Pirlog (far left) and Sebastian Radu (President of Asociației Lubim Aviația) take care of the monument.

Here we are now, at the commemoration of 30 years since the terrible accident that took the lives of 60 innocent people, an accident explained in great detail, along with many other aspects, by the author Patrick Huber in his recent book, “TAROM Flight 371 – Romania’s worst air disaster” (available in German and English). This event finds us filled with the same emotion and, also, proud of keeping alive and dignified the memory of those lost, by caring for the Memorial of the Victims of Baloteşti , a monument built in their memory and maintained through volunteerism and with the support of the Iubim Aviaţia Association.

More than half of the victims were Belgian. The Belgian ambassador, His Excellency Jean Cornet d'Elzius (centre), therefore also attended the memorial service.

Our association paid tribute today to the memory of the victims of flight ROT371, joining the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Belgium to Romania, His Excellency Jean Cornet d’Elzius, in the commemoration organized at the Memorial, an event during which all those people on board the fateful flight ROT371 were evoked, people who were primarily friends, colleagues, spouses, children, grandchildren, parents or grandparents and who, through their existence, left their mark on the lives of dozens, perhaps hundreds of people, thereby leaving a better world behind them.

His Excellency Jean Cornet d'Elzius during the speech.

Calin Pirlog presents Ambassador Jean Cornet d'Elzius with a copy of the book ‘TAROM Flight 371 - Romanias worst Air Disaster’.

The Iubim Aviaţia Association honors the memory of the victims from Baloteşti and dedicates a few moments of remembrance to those who were:

Marc De Baere

Victoria Bălănescu

Ilie Bătănoiu

Doina Blaj Borde

Daria Michaela Bucur

Constantin Buză

Karel De Cauwer

Terri C. Chung

Adriana Comeagă

Stefan De Joncker

Regis Dieu

Serge De Dree

Marie Jose Deherde

Michel Duffaut

Dumitra Dumitrescu

Sacha Fouarge

Chantal Geets

Dumitru Georgescu

Dan Andre Giurgiu

Jaques Gotlib

Benny Govaert

Emilio Alberto Hap Dubois

Maria Laura Hap Ţurcanu

Maricica Hap Ţurcanu

Frank Heyse

Kathleen Hochart

Norman A. Hoyt

Virginia J. Hoyt

Simona Carmen Istodor

Jimmy Jacobs

Doina Jurcovan

Georges Kerkhof

Barend L.M.A. Kerstens

Didier Louche

Camelia Cristina Mihăilescu

Henri Minkowski

Sally Minkowski

Livia Carmen Munteanu

Sorin Vasile Mustăţea

Inge Nackaerts

Gustave Nottebaert

Lucreţia Pop

Florentina Mihaela Popescu

Georges Rousseaux

Thida Rousseaux

Naree Rousseaux Krajaisanjorn

Ionut Staicu

Mark Anthony Stephenson

Jean-Francois De Stepkowski

George Stîngă

Ionel Stoi

Joelle Thiran

Michelle Vanden Ameele

Ray G. Vanheusden

Albert van Ham

Eric van Looy

Dimitri Verdood

Francine Vergult

Jean van Hoop

Johnny Werbrouck

Text & Photos: Calin Pirlog