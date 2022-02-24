Russischer Überfall auf Nachbarland: Ukraine schließt gesamten Luftraum

Die russische Invasion in der Ukraine hat jetzt auch den zivilen Flugverkehr in der und über der Ukraine vollständig lahmgelegt. Wie die ukrainische Flugverkehrsaufsicht mitteilt, sei der gesamte Luftraum geschlossen worden.

Die Mitteilung im Originalwortlaut:

"Based on the urgent message of the Main Center for the Use of Airspace of Civil Aviation of the Russian Federation, due to the high risk of aviation safety for civil aviation from 00.45 utc (2.45 Kyiv time) of the Joint Civil-Military Air Traffic Management System of Ukraine on the use of Ukraine's airspace , in accordance with the requirements of the Air Code of Ukraine and the Regulations on the use of Ukrainian airspace ,has taken urgent measures to close Ukraine's airspace to civilian airspace users.

The provision of air traffic services to civilian users of the airspace of Ukraine is suspended."

(red)