Corona: Ryanair-Chef fordert Flugverbot für Ungeimpfte und keinen Platz im Spital

Ryanair-Chef Michael O'Leary sagte gegenüber der Zeitung "The Telegraph", dass Menschen, die eine Corona-Schutzimpfung ablehnen, Flugverbot erhalten sollen. O'Leary ging sogar soweit zu sagen, dass solche Personen kein Spitalsbett mehr bekommen sollte. Eine ähnliche Forderung hatte der Mödlinger Bürgermeister bereits Ende Oktober erhoben.

Wörtlich sagte O'Leary: "If you’re not vaccinated, you shouldn’t be allowed in the hospital, you shouldn’t be allowed to fly, you shouldn’t be allowed on the London Underground, and you shouldn’t be allowed in the local supermarket or your pharmacy either."

