Corona: Ryanair-Chef fordert Flugverbot für Ungeimpfte und keinen Platz im Spital

Ryanair will keine ungeimpften Fluggäste, zögert aber noch, ein Flugverbot über freiwillig Ungeimpfte zu verhängen - Foto: Huber / Austrian Wings Media Crew

Während die meisten Fluglinien zögern, eine Corona-Impfpflicht für Passagiere einzuführen, fordert der Chef des wegen der Arbeitsbedingungen seines Personals umstrittenen irischen Billigfliegers Ryanair jetzt genau das von der Politik. Ryanair selbst hat den Schritt, ein Flugverbot für Ungeimpfte zu verhängen, bisher allerdings nicht gesetzt.

Ryanair-Chef Michael O'Leary sagte gegenüber der Zeitung "The Telegraph", dass Menschen, die eine Corona-Schutzimpfung ablehnen, Flugverbot erhalten sollen. O'Leary ging sogar soweit zu sagen, dass solche Personen kein Spitalsbett mehr bekommen sollte. Eine ähnliche Forderung hatte der Mödlinger Bürgermeister bereits Ende Oktober erhoben.

Wörtlich sagte O'Leary: "If you’re not vaccinated, you shouldn’t be allowed in the hospital, you shouldn’t be allowed to fly, you shouldn’t be allowed on the London Underground, and you shouldn’t be allowed in the local supermarket or your pharmacy either."

(red GI, HP)

