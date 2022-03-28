Antonov ruft weltweit zu Spenden für Wiederaufbau der ikonischen AN-225 auf

Nur wenige Stunden mehr und die AN-225 hätte - wie berichtet - aus der Ukraine ausgeflogen und gerettet werden können. Doch es kam anders, die völkerrechtswidrig in die Ukraine einmarschierte russische Invasionsarmee zerstörte diese Ikone der Luftfahrt - wir berichteten.

Neben tausenden Toten und ungezählten Kriegsverbrechen an Zivilisten haben die russischen Invasionstruppen auch die Zerstörung der AN-225 zu verantworten.

Jetzt ruft die Antonov Company auf ihrer Facebook-Seite Luftfahrtinteressierte und zivilisierte Menschen auf aller Welt zu Spenden für den Wiederaufbau der AN-225 nach dem Krieg auf.

Die letzten Aufnahmen der AN-225 in Linz, Jänner 2022; einen Monat nach diesen Aufnahmen war die Maschine nur noch ein Wrack - Video: Gerald Engertsberger / Schnitt: Austrian Wings Media Crew

AN-225 im Dezember 2021 in Linz - Video: Austrian Wings Media Crew

Austrian Wings veröffentlicht den unter diesem Link verfügbaren Aufruf im Originalwortlaut, übernimmt jedoch keine Haftung für die Korrektheit der Inhalte.

"To whom it may concern

APPEAL OF THE ANTONOV COMPANY TO THE INTERNATIONAL AVIATION COMMUNITY AND TO ALL NON-INDIFFERENT PEOPLE OF THE CIVILIZED WORLD

Dear citizens of all countries of the world!

Among all transport aircraft, the ANTONOV's AN-225 "Mriya"(Dream) aircraft occupies a special place - the largest in terms of payload and unsurpassed in its performances. For more than 30 years of operation on air routes of countries in all continents, the aircraft has shown its unique flight performances and ability to transport oversized cargo which no other cargo aircraft is able to carry.

The AN-225 has set 240 unbeaten world records. In addition to the well-known transportation of civil and humanitarian cargoes, the AN-225 aircraft has the ability to perform horizontal launch of spacecraft and rockets in flight, transportation of certain types of cargo on top of its fuselage. For 34 years, the AN-225 aircraft has been second to none and has gained worldwide admiration and respect.

ANTONOV Company is proud of successful development of the AN-225 "Mriya" aircraft and would like to note that over the decades of operation, appearance of the aircraft at airports in Ukraine and abroad constantly and invariably fascinates thousands of professionals and fans of aviation, as well as ordinary people from different countries. Indeed, the aircraft has become a legend, a symbol of the highest technical achievements of the world aviation community of the XX and XXI centuries, a pearl of aircraft engineering.

In February 2022, a disaster happened. During the aggression against Ukraine, the AN-225 "Mriya" aircraft was destroyed. This loss stunned the staff of ANTONOV Company, the world aviation community as well as many customers who used transportation services of the largest aircraft.

Despite the difficult times, the ANTONOV team resolutely considers it necessary to prevent the complete irretrievable loss of the legendary aircraft as one of the symbols of modernity and to begin the revival of the AN-225 Mriya transport aviation flagship. There is every reason for this - design, scientific and technical documentation, and most important - availability, great desire and inspiration of the ANTONOV team. Unfortunately, at a difficult time for Ukraine and ANTONOV Company there is not enough money to solve this problem.

We propose to establish an International Fund for the Revival of the An-225 Mriya transport aircraft. Please, credit the funds with purpose of payment: “Non-repayable financial aid” to the following bank details:

ANTONOV COMPANY

1 Akademika Tupoleva Str., 03062, Kyiv, Ukraine

Bank details:

JSC 'THE STATE EXPORT-IMPORT BANK OF UKRAINE'

Ukraine, 03150 Kyiv, 127 Antonovycha Str.

IBAN: UA473223130000000002600602005

SWIFT: EXBS UA UX,

Correspondent bank:

EUR

1. Deutsche Bank AG, Frankfurt am Main, Germany

SWIFT: DEUT DE FF

cor.acc.: 100 9498767 10

2. UniCredit Bank AG, Munich, Germany

SWIFT: HYVE DE MM

cor.acc.: 69114920

3. Raiffeisen Bank International AG, Vienna, Austria

SWIFT: RZBA AT WW

cor.acc.: 001-50.087.824

USD

1. ​JP Morgan Chase Bank N. A., New York, USA

SWIFT: CHAS US 33

cor.acc.: 400-124432

2. Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas, New York, USA

SWIFT: BKTR US 33

cor.acc.: 04094227

3. Citibank N. A., New York, USA

SWIFT: CITI US 33

cor.acc.: 36083522

4. The Bank of New York Mellon, New York, USA

SWIFT: IRVT US 3N

cor.acc.: 8901487651

ANTONOV Company calls in for financial support for the project of revival of the An-225 "Mriya" aircraft:

- to heads of states and governments of all countries of the world;

- to world companies in the area of aircraft and aviation components production,

- to foreign partner companies that took part in the development of aircraft and other products of the ANTONOV brand and were suppliers of products in the serial production of ANTONOV aircraft,

- to management of banks and other financial institutions of the world,

- to fans and enthusiasts of aviation,

- to the entire world aviation community, including non-governmental organizations,

- to all unindifferent people who admired the greatness of the Ukrainian "Mriya".

The AN-225 "Mriya" aircraft is the pride and pearl not only of the ANTONOV COMPANY, Ukraine, but also the entire world aviation community.

The ANTONOV Company hopes for a powerful support of the AN-225 "Mriya" aircraft revival project and expresses its biggest gratitude and understanding that the project is aimed at restoring the aircraft as a symbol of the world's highest scientific and technological achievements in modern aircraft construction."

Doch in der Ukraine selbst gibt es teils scharfe Kritik an diesem Spendenaufruf, und es wird sogar dezidiert davon abgeraten, Geld zu spenden. Es sei nicht gewährleistet, dass das Geld für einen allfälligen Wiederaufbau der AN-225 verwendet werde, kritisiert etwa das Portal "Avianews".

